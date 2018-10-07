The Latest: Former Brazil President Rousseff casts ballot

next Image 1 of 2

The Latest on Brazilian elections (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has told reporters that "any candidacy that compromises democracy in Brazil is extremely dangerous."

Shortly before casting her ballot, Rousseff said the result of Sunday's elections would determine "if we walk down the path toward democracy or down the path toward authoritarianism and fascism."

She was referring to far-right congressman and poll leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Rousseff was impeached in 2016 for manipulating the fiscal budget. She is running for a Senate seat for the state of MInas Gerais.

11 a.m.

The two leading presidential candidates in Brazil have cast their ballots.

Far-right congressman and poll leader Jair Bolsonaro voted in Rio de Janeiro. He told reporters he thought there would be no need for a second round on Oct. 28 because he would get more than the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

A recent poll showed Bolsonaro garnering support among 36 percent of voters.

Fernando Haddad, who is running in second place, voted in Sao Paulo.

Brazilians in nearby buildings beat on pots to show their disapproval when he spoke afterward.

While the pots were banging, Haddad's supporters chanted that he would be president, making it impossible to hear what the candidate said.

10:30 a.m.

Brazilians have started trickling to voting booths to choose leaders in an election marked by intense anger at the ruling class following years of political and economic turmoil.

Far-right candidate and congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading the polls. He is trailed by Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad of the Workers' Party, which has won the last four presidential elections.

Bolsonaro garnered 36 percent in the latest Datafolha poll, with Haddad 14 points behind. The poll interviewed 19,552 people Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

If no one gets a majority on Sunday, a runoff will be held Oct. 28.

Voting booths will close at 5 p.m. local time.