Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

Thailand woman has leg amputated at Bangkok airport after it became trapped under moving walkway

A medical team at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport amputated a woman's leg that had become trapped beneath a moving walkway

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Thailand's officials said a woman had to have her leg amputated at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport after the limb became trapped under a moving walkway, according to reports. 

The 57-year-old Thai woman, who was due to board a morning flight to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province, became caught by the walkway in the Bangkok airport’s Terminal 2. 

A medical team there eventually had to cut her left leg off above the knee, according to the airport's officials.

"On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I’d like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident," Don Mueang Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said during a news conference, according to the Associated Press. "I’d like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again."

DOZENS INJURED IN THAILAND TOURIST HOT SPOT AFTER SPEEDBOAT SLAMS INTO CONCRETE POST

Woman in pain as she waits to be released from the walkway.

A female passenger lost her leg after getting caught in a moving walkway at the Bangkok Airport in Thailand. (Viral Press)

He said the airport will be fully responsible for the woman's medical costs and will be open for negotiation on other compensation. The medical team at the hospital where she was initially sent informed Karun that they could not reattach her leg, but the woman requested to be transferred to another hospital to assess the possibility, he said.

Images shared online showed the lower part of the woman’s leg trapped beneath the belt at the end of the walkway as she was being assisted by airport staff. A suitcase lying near her was missing two wheels, and the yellow comb-like plates were seen broken off from where they typically cover the edge of the belt where the moving walkway ends.

Woman stuck in the walkway and waiting for first responders.

A woman became stuck and lost a part of her leg after getting caught in a moving walkway at the Bangkok Airport in Thailand (Viral Press)

Karun said the suitcase wheels had been found underneath the belt, but it was unclear how they might relate to the accident.

He said walkways at the airport are checked daily, with an additional monthly inspection. 

Thai airport emergency crews

A female passenger lost part of her left leg when it was swallowed by a moving travelator at an airport in Thailand, officials said.  (Viral Press)

CAPTAIN OF BOYS' SOCCER TEAM RESCUED IN THAILAND CAVE IN 2018 DEAD AT 17

He said the walkway has been closed, and a team of engineers were inspecting it to determine the cause of the accident. The walkway was manufactured by Japanese company Hitachi and was installed in 1996, the airport director said, adding that there is a plan to request a budget to change to a newer model in 2025. 

In 2019, a passenger’s shoe was damaged after it was caught in the airport’s moving walkway in Terminal 1. 

Thailand motorized walkway

A female passenger had part of her leg amputated after her foot was swallowed by a moving walkway at an airport in Bangkok, officials said.  (Viral Press )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airport released a statement afterward, saying the faulty walkway had been repaired and reopened in about an hour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 