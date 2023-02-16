Expand / Collapse search
Thailand
Published

Thai soccer player rescued from flooded cave in 2018 died in England from head injury: report

Thai soccer player Duangpetch 'Dom' Promthep, who was rescued from cave, is reported to have suffered an accidental fall

The young soccer player who died in England this week after his team was dramatically rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 is reported to have suffered a head injury from an accidental fall. 

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep, of the "Wild Boars" team, was one of 12 players who, along with their coach, became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm in June 2018. 

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old was found unconscious in his dorm room at the soccer academy he had been attending in Leicestershire since late 2022, the BBC reported. He later died at a local hospital. 

The BBC, citing Thai media, said reports indicated Promthep that suffered a head injury. 

Relatives of Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep, one of the boys rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand, greet him as he arrives home in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, on July 18, 2018. 

Relatives of Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep, one of the boys rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand, greet him as he arrives home in the Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, on July 18, 2018.

The head of a monastery in Chiang Rai told the Bangkok Post that Promthep’s mother had called him around 6 a.m. local time Wednesday to tell him that her son had died. 

In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside the cave complex during the rescue on July 2, 2018. 

In this handout photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, Thai rescue teams walk inside the cave complex during the rescue on July 2, 2018.

Phra Khu Prayut Jetiyanukarn said to the newspaper that initial reports stated the former captain of the soccer team had suffered an accidental fall, and despite being put on a ventilator at the hospital, he wasn’t able to survive. 

Thai soldiers carry a water pump to drain the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach had been missing in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

Thai soldiers carry a water pump to drain the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach had been missing in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

An autopsy reportedly is ongoing. 

Leicestershire Police told the BBC that Promthep’s death is not being classified as suspicious. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.