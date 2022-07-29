'Thirteen Lives' director Ron Howard, star Colin Farrell detail 'exhausting' scenes: 'Nobody dared complain'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During Amazon Prime Video’s "Thirteen Lives" movie premiere, director Ron Howard told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that none of the cast members "dared complain" while filming on set.

"Fortunately, we had no terrible incidents and nobody complained on this movie because how could you? They were reflecting something that a lot of people had really lived through," Howard remarked.



"Nobody would dare complain. They've all felt honored to have the opportunity to… bring it to audiences."

"Thirteen Lives" depicts the phenomenal true story of the incredible global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm.

Faced with tremendous challenges, a team of the world’s most experienced divers navigated the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels. The divers were joined by Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to complete the mission of rescuing 12 boys and their coach.

Howard detailed how complex filming "Thirteen Lives" truly was and described how "exhausting" it was to capture the underwater scenes.

"They required so much discipline and so much focus," he pointed out.

"All the actors confided to me that at various times they had felt a little claustrophobia…they'd felt trapped…the sets were very tight. They were sets, but they're still underwater and in a very confined space."

"Thirteen Lives" includes Hollywood stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton who play the save-the-day heroes.

Farrell plays John Volnathan, who is one of four British divers in the expedition.

The 46-year-old Irish actor, highlighted how he prepared for his challenging role.

"You just lean on everyone," Farrell said.



"Lean on Viggo, lean on Ron, lean on the script written by William. Lean on particularly Volnathan, who I played… Rick Stanton and Jason Mallinson, who were two of the divers…they were an incredible resource for us all."

The Irish actor described how difficult the underwater scenes were and said he was a "nervous wreck."

"I'm not very comfortable in water, to be honest with you," Farrell admitted.

"We had a great team of safety divers...they built four or five different tunnels…that you had to swim through…you'd get your hose, it gets stuck…my mind would freak...then get yourself untethered and…swim on."

Real-life rescuers from Amazon Prime Video’s "Thirteen Lives" told Fox News Digital they were "honored" and "shocked" over the Ron Howard-directed film.

"We’re all cavers and cave divers…we were part of rescue teams to contribute back into our communities," one rescuer noted.



"Most of us would never have foreseen a point in our lives where someone’s making a film about something we've done."

"Thirteen Lives" will play exclusively in select theaters in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago for one week starting on July 29.

The film will launch globally on Prime Video on August 5.