Kim Jong Un

Tearful Kim Jong Un seen mourning North Korean troops killed fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

North Korean state media broadcast the unusual scene during a ceremony marking the insular country's 1-year partnership with Moscow

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Tearful Kim Jong Un mourns North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine

In a state media-run special, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is seen weeping over a casket draped with the insular nation's flag. (Credit: Reuters)

Footage aired on state media Monday showed dictator Kim Jong Un getting emotional as he mourned over the coffin of North Korean troops reportedly killed while fighting for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The footage, released by Korean Central Television and reported by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, showed Kim placing a North Korean flag on a casket. 

The images aired as part of a cultural performance Sunday at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater, held to mark the one-year anniversary of North Korea’s "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty with Moscow.

Kim Jong Un on screen mourning over a coffin during a North Korea concert

A large screen displays North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mourning over a flag-draped coffin during a concert at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater, shown in state media footage released June 30. (Reuters)

Kim, joined by Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, was shown standing beside the coffin, hands pressed on it and lips tightly closed.

Kim Jong Un watches North Korea-Russia performance with emotional expression

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears emotional while watching a performance during a cultural event in Pyongyang, as seen in footage aired by Korean Central Television on June 30. (Reuters)

Yonhap reported that other images in the broadcast included photos of North Korean soldiers alongside Russian troops, as well as a bloodstained notebook allegedly recovered from the battlefield in Russia’s Kursk region. 

The notebook reportedly contained a message that read, "The decisive moment has finally come," and, "Let us bravely fight this sacred battle with the boundless love and trust bestowed upon us by our beloved Supreme Commander," referring to Kim.

Kim Jong Un stands during Russia-North Korea event in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands during a joint North Korea-Russia cultural event in Pyongyang, in this image broadcast by state media and released June 30. (Reuters)

Also present at the ceremony was Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, who was shown wiping away tears, according to Yonhap. Others in the audience were seen doing the same.

Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told Yonhap the images appear designed to shape a "victory narrative" following joint operations in Ukraine

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse.