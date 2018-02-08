Taiwan rescuers search building for 7 missing in earthquake

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Rescuers in eastern Taiwan are continuing to search for seven people after Tuesday's deadly earthquake that tilted a 12-story building on a 45-degree angle.

The seven are a couple from Hong Kong who hold Canadian citizenship and five members of a family from China, including their 12-year-old son.

All are trapped in a hotel on the bottom floors of the Yunmen Tsuiti building, one of several damaged by the magnitude 6.4 temblor. The official death toll stood at 10 on Friday, including three tourists from China and a 27-year-old Filipino employed as a household helper.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said Friday that 273 people were listed as injured.

Taiwan has frequent earthquakes due to its position along the "Ring of Fire," the seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean.