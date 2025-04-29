Expand / Collapse search
Sweden

Swedish police say several people injured in apparent shooting

Latest violence comes months after country's deadliest mass shooting killed 10 people in Orebro

Fox News
Published
Several people were injured in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday after a series of loud bangs that indicated gunfire, police said, without immediately providing any further details on what might have happened.

In a statement, the police said they had received calls from members of the public who heard noises that sounded like gunshots being fired in the city center. Emergency services are on the scene, the police added.

PM DECLARES 'WORST MASS SHOOTING IN SWEDISH HISTORY' AFTER GUNMAN KILLS 10 ON SCHOOL CAMPUS

"Several people have been found with injuries that indicate gunfire," the statement said.

A local hospital declined to comment on the condition of those injured.

Police said they had cordoned off a large area and had begun an investigation.

A police officer cordons off an area near the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, on February 4, 2025, following reports of a serious violent crime. Five people were shot and wounded at a school in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Tuesday, police said, adding that a large operation was underway and urging people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Kicki NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by KICKI NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Shots were believed to have been fired in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday. (KICKI NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

SHOOTING IN CANADA LEAVES A DOZEN WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

Ten people were killed in February in the Swedish city of Örebro in the country's deadliest ever mass shooting, in which a 35-year-old unemployed loner opened fire on students and teachers at an adult education center.

The Nordic country's right-wing government subsequently said it would seek to tighten gun laws.

