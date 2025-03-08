Shooting in Canada leaves a dozen wounded, police say

A shooting Friday at a pub in Toronto, Canada, left a dozen people wounded, as police continue to search for the suspect.

Toronto Police responded at about 10:40 p.m. to the shooting in the area of Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive in eastern Toronto. The shooting happened near Scarborough Town Centre.

There were reports of gunfire and an active shooting inside a Scarborough pub, Toronto Fire Services said, according to CBC.

The 12 victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said four of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the extent of the injuries of the remaining eight is unclear.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black balaclava mask and was seen driving away in a silver car, CBC reported.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said on X she "is deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough."

The mayor said she spoke to Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and he assured her "all necessary resources have been deployed."

"This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Chow said.