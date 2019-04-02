Swedish cop arrests fugitive in the nude after recognizing him in sauna

A Swedish police officer has been praised for staying cool in a hot situation after capturing a long-time fugitive who he recognized in a hazy sauna while both were naked.

The officer happened to head to the sauna last Friday at the same time as the criminal, who had been wanted after he failed to show up for sentencing for attempted assault and drug offenses.

Through the haze, the officer recognized the criminal and made the arrest.

“By a coincidence, and rather amusingly, they both recognized each other in the sauna,” Christoffer Bohman, deputy police chief in the Stockholm district of Rinkeby, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

“It’s easier to take action when you have your colleagues with you, and all your tools and equipment. This was as stripped-down as it gets – in more ways than one,” he added.

The official said the officer kept “his head cool even when it was hot in a potentially dangerous situation.”

The Rinkeby police, in charge of policing in a Stockholm district, praised their colleague and titled the incident as “Naked Arrest”.

“We are everywhere. Even if you do not see us, we are there,” the police said on Facebook.