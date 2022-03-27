Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect has been arrested in Lviv, Ukraine, on suspicion of espionage near one of the sites of a missile attack in the city, officials said.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy announced law enforcement officers apprehended the unidentified individual, who was found with location information and photos pertaining to the attack on his cell phone. The phone also had a video recording of the attack, showing a rocket flying towards its intended target.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN 'CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER,' WHITE HOUSE CLARIFIES: LIVE UPDATES

Kozytskyy said the information was sent to two Russian telephone numbers.

The rocket attacks in Lviv struck an oil facility and another unspecified building on Saturday, injuring at least five people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reported casualties in the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.