Ukraine
Published

Suspect detained in Lviv, Ukraine on suspicion of espionage: report

Kozytskyy said the individual sent information to two Russian telephone numbers

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A suspect has been arrested in Lviv, Ukraine, on suspicion of espionage near one of the sites of a missile attack in the city, officials said.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy announced law enforcement officers apprehended the unidentified individual, who was found with location information and photos pertaining to the attack on his cell phone. The phone also had a video recording of the attack, showing a rocket flying towards its intended target.

Smoke rises in the sky in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Kozytskyy said the information was sent to two Russian telephone numbers. 

The rocket attacks in Lviv struck an oil facility and another unspecified building on Saturday, injuring at least five people. 

Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022.  (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

There were no reported casualties in the attacks. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.