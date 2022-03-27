Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power,' White House clarifies: LIVE UPDATES
As Russian forces continued to barrage Ukraine this weekend, President Biden hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, saying he 'cannot remain in power,' but the White House quickly clarified that the U.S. is not seeking regime change.
Governor Maksym Kozytskyy of Lviv, Ukraine says a suspect has been detained on suspicion of espionage near where a rocket attack occurred on Saturday.
Kozytskyy said the suspect sent location information to two Russian telephone numbers, the Associated Press reported.
In a tweet on March 26, President Biden said the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
He added: “The people of Ukraine can count on the United States to meet its responsibility” to continue to help the country.
The announcement comes as the U.S. has "sent $650 million in weapons to Ukraine — and since, we have committed to another $1.35 billion," Biden added.
Ukrainian forces have liberated Poltavka and Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Kviv Independent reported.
Both villages saw heavy fighting, according to the report.
