Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power,' White House clarifies: LIVE UPDATES

As Russian forces continued to barrage Ukraine this weekend, President Biden hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, saying he 'cannot remain in power,' but the White House quickly clarified that the U.S. is not seeking regime change.

Covered by: Fox News, Lawrence Richard and Brie Stimson

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Pinned

Ukraine Parliament member: 'Every single minute' without a no-fly zone someone pays with their life

Fox News' Arthel Neville gets reaction to President Biden’s Warsaw speech from a member of Ukrainian Parliament.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Suspect detained on suspicion of espionage in Lviv: report

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy of Lviv, Ukraine says a suspect has been detained on suspicion of espionage near where a rocket attack occurred on Saturday.

Kozytskyy said the suspect sent location information to two Russian telephone numbers, the Associated Press reported.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Biden says

In a tweet on March 26, President Biden said the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

He added: “The people of Ukraine can count on the United States to meet its responsibility” to continue to help the country.

The announcement comes as the U.S. has "sent $650 million in weapons to Ukraine — and since, we have committed to another $1.35 billion," Biden added. 

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Ukrainian forces launch counterattack, liberate 2 villages in Eastern Ukraine: report

Ukrainian forces have liberated Poltavka and Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Kviv Independent reported.

Both villages saw heavy fighting, according to the report.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Click here for Saturday's live coverage.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here