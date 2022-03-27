Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power,' White House clarifies: LIVE UPDATES

U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Biden says

In a tweet on March 26, President Biden said the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

He added: “The people of Ukraine can count on the United States to meet its responsibility” to continue to help the country.

The announcement comes as the U.S. has "sent $650 million in weapons to Ukraine — and since, we have committed to another $1.35 billion," Biden added.