Students in Brazil protest school budget cuts

Students from Brazil's federal high schools are protesting sharp budget cuts carried out by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

Hundreds of the high schoolers were joined by university students and teachers at a Monday demonstration outside a military-run school where Bolsonaro was speaking. He pledged to create more such military schools.

The students outside blocked traffic and chanted: "Bolsonaro, take your hands off my school" while waving their textbooks in the air.

Many were from the 14 elite Pedro II schools that face a 36% budget cut this year. Administrators say that will have "devastating implications."

There's heavy competition to get into the schools, which were founded in the first half of the 19th century.

Bolsonaro's government also says it's slashing federal university funding.