State Department urges 'worldwide caution' for Americans overseas as Israel-Hamas war rages

Travel advisory raises concerns about potential 'terrorist attacks,' 'violent actions' against Americans

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli military says Hamas is now holding 203 hostages Video

Israeli military says Hamas is now holding 203 hostages

FOX News' Trey Yingst provides updates as Israeli forces prepare for a ground invasion. 

The U.S. State Department has issued a new "worldwide caution" to Americans traveling around the globe as the war rages on Thursday between Israel and Hamas. 

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the advisory read. 

The warning came two days after the State Department issued an advisory for Americans to not travel to Lebanon "due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions." 

"On, October 17, 2023, the Department authorized the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from U.S. Embassy Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon," that message read. 

Israeli soldiers near Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers listen to Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during his visit to a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on Thursday, Oct. 19. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

It advised Americans within Lebanon not to travel to its border with Israel over concerns about the potential for armed conflict. 

"Large demonstrations have erupted in the wake of recent violence in Israel and Gaza.  U.S. citizens should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests as some of these have turned violent," it said. "Protesters have blocked major roads, including thoroughfares between downtown Beirut and the area where the U.S. Embassy is located, and between Beirut and Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport." 

"There have been rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions impacting southern Lebanon, most recently related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas," the advisory added. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to avoid this border area." 

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in an expanded bilateral meeting

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Israeli and U.S. government officials on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah has been engaging in border skirmishes with Israel’s military in recent days. 

The military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas claimed Thursday that it fired 30 rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel, The Associated Press reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said late last night that nine rockets and several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday, including four that were intercepted.  

Protest near US embassy in Lebanon

A protester throws a stone towards Lebanese army soldiers during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, near the U.S. embassy in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.  (AP/Hassan Ammar)

It said it responded by "returning fire to the origin of the strikes" and "striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire," according to a post on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

