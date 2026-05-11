Starmer on the brink: UK PM fights for survival as party takes beating in local elections

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U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was battling to save his position Monday, refusing to step aside despite mounting pressure from within his own party and a wave of resignations among close aides.

Resignation calls intensified after more than 70 Labour MPs publicly urged the Labour leader to quit, while several parliamentary aides stepped down in protest, according to reports.

The growing rebellion comes at a critical moment for Starmer, whose authority has been shaken by political and economic setbacks.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, the immediate trigger was the crushing defeats in local election results on May 8, which saw Labour lose hundreds of council seats across England, surrender long-held ground in Wales, and fall behind rivals in Scotland.

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A recent YouGov poll also found that around half of Britons believe Starmer should step down.

At the same time, rising U.K. borrowing costs have added to concerns about the government’s economic and public service policies and not easing living costs.

Starmer was also hurt by his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, as Britain’s ambassador to Washington, the Associated Press reported.

In Scotland, Labour’s difficulties were laid bare as John Swinney secured a decisive victory, dealing a further blow to Starmer’s authority.

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The result drew attention from President Donald Trump, who publicly congratulated Swinney and appeared to take a swipe at Starmer.

Trump and Starmer’s relationship had become strained, with the president saying, "This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with," blasting the U.K. leader’s reluctance to let U.S. warplanes use its bases after the start of the war against Iran.

Meanwhile, Starmer struck a defiant tone in what has been termed a "reset" speech on Monday, insisting he would not resign.

"I take responsibility for not walking away, not plunging our country into chaos, as the Tories did," he said.

Sam Carlin, one of the MPs calling for change, said Starmer was "not the right person" to revive the struggling party.

"As a result, I join Labour colleagues from across the United Kingdom in urging the Prime Minister to step down for the sake of our movement and the people we serve," he said.

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"We have made so much progress, but if we remain on our current course, it will not last."

Former minister Catherine West led efforts to formalize the challenge, calling for a timetable to elect a new leader as early as September.

Three figures are seen as frontrunners to succeed Starmer.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham would need to return to Parliament to mount a bid, while Angela Rayner continues to contend with the fallout from past tax issues.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is viewed as a more immediate contender.

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Under Labour rules, a leadership contest can be triggered if sufficient backing coalesces behind a challenger, typically through nominations from MPs and affiliated groups.

If Starmer were to resign, the party would move into a formal contest period, culminating in a vote among members.