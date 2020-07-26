Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

'Massive' St. Bernard rescued from England's highest mountain

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Even rescue dogs sometimes need a rescue of their own.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said on Facebook that Daisy, a St. Bernard, had to be rescued Friday from Scafell Pike, England's highest mountain.

The 121-pound dog "collapsed" while descending from the mountain with her owners.

VETERAN WHO RECEIVED K9 DOG SAYS COMPANION CAN HELP HIM ACCOMPLISH GOAL OF TAKING SON TO THEME PARK

"Displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move, Daisy’s owners were able to keep her well hydrated and fed until team members were able to get on scene with a stretcher to help get them moving again quickly as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening," the group said.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday. (Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

While canines make up about a dozen of the rescued each year for the group, the incident on Friday was the first involving a St. Bernard.

The operation lasted some five hours, as 16 members of the rescue team carried Daisy on a stretcher over obstacles, including a waterfall.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday. (Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

Video shows the rescue crew, all wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the dog downhill.

DC FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 6 DOGS FROM BURNING HOME, REVIVE 1 IN SWELTERING HEAT

Officials said that after seeking advice about pain relief, they were able to get a "little persuasion" out of Daisy with "plenty" of treats, and managed to administer some analgesia for the trip down.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday. (Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

"Daisy very quickly settled down with her chin resting on the head guard, having realized that we were trying to help her," the group said, adding she was "extremely placid and compliant."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Daisy, who "had a hard start in life" until she was rescued by her current owners a few months ago, is reported to be in good condition after the mountain rescue and in "her usual high spirits."

"She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks," the rescue group said.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday.

Daisy, a St Bernard, collapsed on Scafell Pike in England and needed to be rescued on Friday. (Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

The St Bernard is a breed of large working dogs that were originally bred to rescue people in the Italian and Swiss Alps. They are usually on the other side of such mountain rescues.

"A massive whole 55kg thank you to Daisy St. Bernard who was so well behaved throughout the whole rescue, the perfect casualty you could say," the rescue group said.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

Trending in World