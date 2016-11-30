Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 10, 2017

Spanish king taps Socialist leader to build government after inconclusive elections

By | Fox News
Spanish King Felipe VI, left, shakes hands with Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez before a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Spanish King Felipe VI is wrapping up a second round of talks with political party leaders aimed at finding one capable of getting sufficient parliamentary support to form a government following the recent election. No party won a majority in the 350-seat Parliament in the Dec. 20 election and so far none has found sufficient external support to try to form government. (Chema Moya, Pool Photo via AP)

Spanish King Felipe VI, left, shakes hands with Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez before a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Spanish King Felipe VI is wrapping up a second round of talks with political party leaders aimed at finding one capable of getting sufficient parliamentary support to form a government following the recent election. No party won a majority in the 350-seat Parliament in the Dec. 20 election and so far none has found sufficient external support to try to form government. (Chema Moya, Pool Photo via AP)

MADRID (AP) – Spain's king on Tuesday tapped Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to try to form a government following an inconclusive December election in which the country's conservative Popular Party came in first but failed to drum up enough support for a coalition or a minority government.

King Felipe VI made the decision after meeting with Sanchez and with acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who heads the Popular Party, parliamentary speaker Patxi Lopez told reporters.

Sanchez — whose party came in second — now faces the difficult task of trying to negotiate with two new upstart parties that made big inroads with voters upset with austerity, high unemployment and official corruption.

The election smashed Spain's traditional two-party system for the Popular Party and the Socialists, who have alternated running Spain for decades. The Popular Party won the most votes this time but got only 123 seats in the 350-member lower house of parliament, losing the absolute majority it held since 2011.

The far-left Podemos came in third in the Dec. 20 election and the business-friendly Ciudadanos came in fourth — robbing votes and seats from Socialists and the Popular Party.

More On This...

Sanchez would need the support of both of them, or the support of Podemos plus much smaller regional parties that want to break away from Spain or at least win greater autonomy to secure a majority in parliament.

Rajoy had proposed forming a so-called grand coalition with the Socialists and Ciudadanos, but Sanchez ruled out any deal with the Popular Party and Rajoy.

Negotiating a governing deal won't be easy for Sanchez. Among the biggest hurdles he faces is a pledge by Podemos to allow voters in the northeastern Catalonia region to hold a referendum on seceding from Spain.

The Socialists are strongly opposed to permitting separatists from holding a secession referendum.

Sanchez told reporters he will need at least a month to try cut a deal with other parties to form a government, meaning Spain won't pass any legislation or make important decisions until March. Rajoy will remain in power as acting prime minister until a new government is formed or a timetable is set for new elections.

Experts have predicted new elections would be held in May or June if Sanchez is unable to form a government.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram