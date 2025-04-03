South Korean president removed from office four months after declaring martial law

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, four months after he declared martial law, sending the East Asian country into turmoil.

The court issued its verdict more than three months after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him.

South Korea must hold a national election within two months to find a new president.

Yoon’s short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3 lasted only six hours before the liberal opposition-controlled legislature quickly voted it down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

