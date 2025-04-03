Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

South Korea

South Korean president removed from office four months after declaring martial law

South Korea must hold a national election within two months to find a new president

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Expert says South Korean president's failed martial law declaration attempt a ‘blunder,' to ‘reassert himself’ Video

Expert says South Korean president's failed martial law declaration attempt a ‘blunder,' to ‘reassert himself’

South Korea’s opposition parties moved Wednesday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, four months after he declared martial law, sending the East Asian country into turmoil. 

The court issued its verdict more than three months after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach him. 

SOUTH KOREAN PM HAN DUCK-SOO REINSTATED AS ACTING PRESIDENT AFTER IMPEACHMENT OVERTURNED

Yoon Suk Yeol in court

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, attends the fourth hearing of his impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Jan.23, 2025.  (Jeon Heon Kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea must hold a national election within two months to find a new president. 

Yoon’s short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3 lasted only six hours before the liberal opposition-controlled legislature quickly voted it down. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 