South Korean president declares martial law in move against opposition party

South Korea's president said actions taken by the opposition party are a threat to freedom

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of "anti-state" activity.

In an unannounced address broadcast live late at night on YTN, Yoon said he had no choice but to take drastic measures to protect South Korean freedoms and the constitutional order. He said opposition parties have taken hostage of the parliamentary process to throw the country into crisis.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," Yoon said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an interview at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

He did not say in the address what specific measures would be taken.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.