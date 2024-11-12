South Korea's president is picking up golf in hopes to impress Trump

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly started practicing his golf game in anticipation of meeting President-elect Donald Trump.

Yoon started the practice after holding a brief phone call with Trump congratulating him on his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Days after the call, Yoon "got out his golf clubs for the first time in eight years and resumed his golf practice," his office told NBC News.

The effort echoes former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's relationship with Trump. The pair played golf together at least five times during Trump's first administration, and Abe famously gifted Trump with gold-plated clubs.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond when asked whether the president-elect hoped other world leaders would start hitting the range.

UKRAINE, NORTH KOREAN TROOPS CLASH FOR FIRST TIME; ZELENSKYY WARNS OF ESCALATION

Trump's call with Yoon was one of several he received from world leaders congratulating him on his Election Day victory. So far, Trump is known to have spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as leaders from the Middle East and Asia.

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE ALLOWS ELON MUSK'S PAC TO CONTINUE $1M A DAY GIVEAWAY

The Washington Post reported that Putin and Trump spoke just two days after Trum won re-election.

Trump reportedly took the call from Florida and advised Putin to not escalate the war in Ukraine. The president-elect also reminded Russia’s president about the amount of U.S. military in Europe, a person familiar with the call who spoke on anonymity told the publication.

ELON MUSK REVEALS HIS POLITICAL PAC'S FUTURE AMID TIGHT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Additionally, the two men talked about peace being the goal in Europe, while Trump also expressed a desire for further talks on "the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon," several sources told The Post.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk joined Trump on his call with Zelenskyy.

"I had an excellent call with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory — his tremendous campaign made this result possible," Zelenskyy posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details of Musk's exact role were not disclosed according to reporting from Axios, though sources reported Musk expressed his intent to continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellite network—a service critical to Ukraine's wartime communications.