Last Update March 28, 2017

South Korea holds memorial for 9 missing ferry victims

By | Associated Press
    Relatives of the missing victims and clergymen attend religious services on a boat near the sunken ferry Sewol on a semi-submersible transport vessel in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. South Korea has held a memorial ceremony at sea for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship's wreckage that was raised from the waters last week. (Yonhap via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Relatives of the missing victims and clergymen attend religious services on a boat, near the sunken ferry Sewol on a semi-submersible transport vessel in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. South Korea has held a memorial ceremony at sea for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship's wreckage that was raised from the waters last week. (Yonhap via AP) (The Associated Press)

    The sunken ferry Sewol is seen on the semi-submersible transport vessel during the salvage operation in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Monday, March 27, 2017. Salvage crews towed a corroded 6,800-ton South Korean ferry and loaded it onto a semi-submersible transport vessel Saturday, completing what was seen as the most difficult part of the massive effort to bring the ship back to shore nearly three years after it sank. (Seo Myung-gon/Yonhap via AP) (The Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has held a memorial ceremony for the nine passengers still missing from the 2014 ferry disaster that killed 304 passengers near the ship's wreckage that was raised last week.

Relatives of the missing victims took part in religious services Tuesday on a boat near a heavy lift transport vessel that will carry the corroding, 6,800-ton Sewol to a port by the end of the week.

The bodies of 295 passengers were recovered after the sinking, which triggered an outpouring of national grief. Popular outrage over what was seen as a botched rescue job by the government contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.

Relatives of the missing hope their remains will be found inside the ferry.