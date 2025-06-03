Expand / Collapse search
South Korea

South Korea flips left in presidential race; Lee secures victory after conservative opponent concedes

New president proposes pragmatic ties with US, China and North Korea amid concerns over alliance changes

Caitlin McFall
South Korean voters swung left in the presidential race Tuesday, and conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo conceded defeat to liberal opponent Lee Jae-myung in the snap election.

Kim, candidate of the People Power Party (PPP), said at a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday morning he "humbly accepts (the) people’s choice."

The decision came after record early voting turnout prompted speculation Lee would secure the presidency and flip the top seat after the impeachment of predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who was booted from office after he declared martial law in December.

Lee Jae-myung

Incoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea appeals for support during the South Korean presidential election campaign in Wonju, Gangwon State, South Korea, May 30, 2025. (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images)

SOUTH KOREANS CAST VOTES FOR NEW PRESIDENT TO SUCCEED YOON AFTER HIS OUSTER OVER MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION

The impeachment threw the country into political chaos after Yoon, also a member of the PPP, was removed from office two years early. 

It is unclear by what margin Lee secured the presidency, though reports had suggested for weeks that the liberal candidate was favored to win the top job. 

But Lee’s candidacy also prompted some serious concern when it came to his policy on international relations, particularly Seoul’s relationship with the U.S., China and North Korea.

South Korea

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, and wife Kim Hea-Kyung celebrate in front of the National Assembly June 4, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Woohae Cho/Getty Images)

SOUTH KOREA FACES HIGH-STAKES ELECTION; FEARS OVER CHINA, NORTH KOREA AND US TIES SHAPE VOTER CONCERNS

Kim challenged Lee's policies in a presidential debate last month after the liberal candidate said he would take a "pragmatic" approach.

"There’s no need to worry. The South Korea-U.S. alliance is important and should continue to grow and strengthen," Lee said, adding Seoul should not be "unilaterally bound" to Washington, especially when it comes to the U.S.’s adversarial rivals.

"We should not neglect ties with China or Russia," he added. "We need to manage them appropriately, and there’s no need to have an unnecessarily hostile approach like now."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, third from left, boards the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier at the South Korean naval base in Busan, South Korea, June 25, 2024.  (South Korean Presidential Office/Yonhap via AP)

This position is a shift from the previous administration, which was hawkish on China and North Korea

Lee has said he wants to mitigate the "North Korea risk" by easing relations with Seoul’s northern neighbor.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.