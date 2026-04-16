South African ex-police chief gets tissue stuck on forehead while sweating during corruption inquiry

Julius Mkhwanazi, a suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in South Africa, went viral when he got a tissue stuck to his forehead while answering tough questions during a corruption inquiry.
(Credit: SABC News / April 14)
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Testimony at a major South African corruption inquiry was briefly overshadowed Tuesday by an unscripted moment — a suspended police chief with a tissue stuck to his brow.
Julius Mkhwanazi, the former deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, was testifying before the Madlanga Commission when the awkward moment unfolded.
Mkhwanazi, who was suspended in November 2025 amid misconduct allegations, had been wiping sweat from his face after answering questions from the commission.
Part of the tissue, however, remained stuck to his head.
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Julius Mkhwanazi, the former deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on April 14, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (SABC News)
The slip didn’t go unnoticed for long. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga halted proceedings as the room took in the scene.
Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Mbuyiseli Madlanga attend the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on April 14, 2026. The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa's criminal justice system was compromised. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)
"Oh, you have a tissue stuck on your forehead," Madlanga tells the ex-police chief.
"I’m sweaty," Mkhwanazi says. "Thank you, thank you."
Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria, South Africa, on April 14, 2026. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)
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The Madlanga Commission is a public inquiry probing allegations of corruption and political interference in South Africa’s justice system. The current inquiry has been hearing testimony from current and former law enforcement officials.
Former deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria, South Africa, on April 14, 2026. The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about compromises in South Africa's criminal justice system. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)
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Mkhwanazi has been under scrutiny since an internal audit recommended his suspension as part of a broader probe into alleged misconduct.