Son of Norway's crown princess arrested on suspicion of rape

Marius Borg Høiby taken into custody in Oslo

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The 27-year-old son of Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing a preliminary rape charge after his arrest in the country’s capital, police say. 

Marius Borg Høiby, who was taken into custody in Oslo late Monday, is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties. 

Borg Høiby is accused of having "sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act," according to Sky News, which also cited local media as saying that he has denied the allegation. 

The Royal House of Norway did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. It gave no comment to news agency NTB.

Marius Borg Høiby in Oslo

Norway's Marius Borg Høiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are seen in Oslo on June 16, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB via AP/File)

It’s unclear when the alleged rape unfolded, but the victim’s lawyer says police are the ones who brought forth the charge and that his client "is having a hard time," Sky News reported. 

The arrest is the second time Borg Høiby has been taken into custody in the last few months. 

Norway royal family

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, front center, poses for a family photo with, left to right, Norway's King Harald V and Norway's Queen Sonja and, back left to right, Marit Tjessem, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, Norway's Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby on the occasion of a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022. (Lise Aserud/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

On Aug. 4, police officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Oslo and briefly detained him. Borg Høiby faced preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage and was released. Details were unclear, according to the Associated Press, but police said there was "a relationship between the suspect and the victim." 

Marius Borg Hoiby in Oslo

Marius Borg Høiby, left center, and Prince Haakon of Norway attend a charity Christmas luncheon in Oslo in December 2017. (Nigel Waldron/WireImage/Getty Images)

Borg Høiby lives with the royal couple and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.