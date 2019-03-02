Expand / Collapse search
Last Update 56 mins ago

Shiffrin clinches 3rd straight World Cup overall title

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes on her way to win the women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden. Organizers say the women’s World Cup super-G race scheduled for Saturday in Sochi has been postponed by a day due to heavy snowfall. Weather conditions have played havoc with the first World Cup events in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)

    Image 2 of 2

    A view of the finish area as a training session for a women's downhill race of the alpine ski World Cup, in Rosa Khutor, Russia, was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year after snowstorms prevented the women's super-G race in Sochi from going ahead on Saturday.

Skiing governing body FIS said the race will not be rescheduled, leaving Shiffrin with a 719-point lead and a maximum of 700 points remaining this season.

The 23-year-old American skier was already assured of winning the title in Sochi since neither she nor her only remaining title rival Petra Vlhova, both technical race specialists, are taking part this weekend.

