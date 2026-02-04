Britain drags feet on IRGC terror designation as Iran-linked center allegedly sells extremist merchandise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government is facing intense criticism over its failure to swiftly outlaw Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The development comes as a London-based Islamic center has been accused of selling merchandise supporting terrorism.

Potkin Azarmehr, a British-Iranian expert on Iran who has written extensively on Iran’s influence operations in the United Kingdom, told Fox News Digital that the "Islamic Center of England is a regime outpost. The head of the center is directly appointed by Iran’s supreme leader. The letter of the appointment is publicly read during the inauguration ceremony. There is not a shred of doubt that the center is used to peddle the influence of Iran’s political Islam. It is also used to recruit disgruntled British individuals who are sent to Iran for training," he claimed.

The Daily Telegraph reported in late January that the U.K. authorities were investigating the Islamic Center of England for allegedly selling Hezbollah phone cases and pro-Iranian regime key rings. Britain has sanctioned the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist movement, Hezbollah.

TRUMP’S IRAN THREATS FACE ‘OBAMA RED LINE’ TEST AS WHITE HOUSE PIVOTS TO DIPLOMACY

The pro-Hezbollah and pro–Islamic Republic goods were reportedly sold at a bazaar that took place on Dec. 14, 2025, according to the paper. One key ring displayed the words, "With the kindness of God, Seyyed Ali [Khamenei] is our leader." The Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader, Khamenei, would order just weeks later the murder of thousands of Iranian demonstrators.

The bazaar also allegedly had stickers of the late IRGC global terrorist, Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for the murders of over 600 military personnel, according to the Trump administration. President Trump ordered a drone strike in January 2020 that killed Soleimani in Iraq.

Emma Schubart, a research fellow at Britain's Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital, "The Islamic Center of England is not an isolated religious institution; it is part of a wider ecosystem of Iranian state-linked influence operating openly in the U.K. and at the center of that ecosystem sits the IRGC."



She said, "The U.K. Government is dragging its feet over designating the IRGC. By delaying action, ministers are allowing hostile Iranian networks to continue operating under the cover of civil society and religious life. This is a dangerous blind spot in Britain’s national security."

The Islamic Center of England is a registered charity. When asked about reports of the Islamic Center’s role in selling pro-terrorist merchandise, a spokesperson for the U.K.’s Charity Commission told Fox News Digital, "As part of our ongoing statutory inquiry into Islamic Center of England, we have raised concerns with the trustees about material sold by third parties at a recent event hosted at the charity’s premises. We take very seriously any alleged links between a charity and extremism or terrorism. Such links are abhorrent and corrosive to the trust on which the charitable sector depends."

Azarmehr, however, countered that "The U.K. Charity Commission, the regulatory body, has been ‘investigating’ the center for five years with no decisions and no updates, other than appointing an interim director, but the center carries on business as usual." He added, "The only tangible result is that every time you make a complaint to the charity about the center, they reply by saying that because they are investigating the center, they cannot comment."

IRAN REGIME OPENED FIRE WITH LIVE AMMUNITION ON PROTESTERS, DOCTOR SAYS: ‘SHOOT-TO-KILL’

He claimed that, "The first head of the center, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, is now a member of Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts and a key figure in propagating Iran’s soft power abroad. Araki’s family have U.K. citizenship. The previous U.K. government, in which Alicia Kearns was part of its administration, even paid the center in excess of £100,000 in COVID-19 furlough."

Kearns, who is presently the shadow minister for home affairs for the opposition Conservative party, is now demanding that the Islamic Center be shuttered. "These latest revelations of terrorist tat being sold by the Islamic Center of England are yet more evidence of why the center must be closed and those responsible for propagating terrorist propaganda face the law," she told the Telegraph.

"The figures being idealized are responsible for the cold-blooded murder of tens of thousands of young Iranian protesters, adding to the many regional and international crimes of the Islamic Republic of Iran," she said.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM BOOTS IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FROM DAVOS SUMMIT AMID DEADLY CRACKDOWN ON PROTESTERS

A spokesperson for the Islamic Center of England told Fox News Digital that "The trustees take all concerns about the center very seriously. We are currently reviewing matters pertaining to the Dec. 14 event and, in light of this, are unable to comment further at this time."

The EU announced last week that it has classified the IRGC as a terrorist entity. The U.S., Canada and Australia have previously designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The IRGC played a key role in the massacre of Iranian demonstrators last month.

The proliferation of pro-Iran activism unfolded last weekend in London. Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party in the United Kingdom, posted on X:" When people in Britain are chanting support for the thuggish regime in Iran, we are in serious trouble as a nation."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage embedded in Farage’s post and other clips on social media shows a mix of pro-Palestinian and pro-Iran regime messaging at the protests.

Multiple Fox News Digital inquiries to the British prime minister’s office went unanswered.