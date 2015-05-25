Semi-secret retrial begins of UK man accused of plotting assassination or Mumbai-style attack

A British man accused of plotting a terrorist attack has gone one trial for a second time under unusually secret conditions.

Prosecutors say Erol Incedal may have been planning indiscriminate Mumbai-style shootings or to attack a "significant" individual. The address of former Prime Minister Tony Blair was found in his car.

Incedal, who is 27, denies preparing a terrorist act.

At a trial last year, a jury failed to reach a verdict on that charge. Jurors found him guilty of possessing information for use in terrorism.

Prosecutors had sought to have the first trial held in secret on national security grounds. After a challenge from media organizations, a judge ruled that some sections should be held in public.

The trial that opened Tuesday is being held under similar conditions.