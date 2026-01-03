Expand / Collapse search
SEE PICS: Venezuelans worldwide celebrate as exiles react to Maduro’s capture

Joyful crowds gathered in Miami, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Madrid after Maduro capture

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Photo, details of Maduro mission released

Photo, details of Maduro mission released

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on newly released details of the U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and what President Donald Trump said about the mission.

Venezuelans across the globe took to the streets after the capture of Nicolás Maduro, whose rule was marked by economic collapse and mass migration out of the oil-rich nation.

Venezuelans in Miami, Fla., Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Madrid, Spain, donned Venezuela’s national colors and waved flags hours after President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been flown out of the country following an overnight U.S. military operation.

In Miami, Venezuelans danced and cheered, with celebrations also taking place outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. In Doral, Fla., revelers chanted "liberty" and draped Venezuelan flags over their shoulders.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS TRUMP'S MADURO CAPTURE 'WELCOME NEWS' AS LEFT ACCUSES HIM OF 'ILLEGAL ACTIONS'

Venezuelans holding U.S. and Venezuelan flags celebrate outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Venezuelans celebrate the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro outside Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Outside the El Arepazo restaurant, a hub of the Venezuelan culture of Doral, one man held a piece of cardboard with "Libertad" scrawled with a black marker. It was a sentiment expressed by other native Venezuelans hoping for a new beginning for their home country as they chanted "Liberty! Liberty! Liberty!"

"We’re like everybody — it’s a combination of feelings, of course," Alejandra Arrieta, who came to the U.S. in 1997, told The Associated Press.

"There’s fears. There’s excitement," he said. "There’s so many years that we’ve been waiting for this. Something had to happen in Venezuela. We all need the freedom."

A child and adults in Santiago, Chile, wave Venezuelan flags and hold signs celebrating news of Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

A child holds a sign reading "Somos Libres" ("We Are Free") during a rally in Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 3, 2026, after President Donald Trump said U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following a military operation (Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images)

Ecstatic crowds also gathered in Santiago, Chile, where one child held a sign reading "Somos Libres," meaning, "We Are Free."

The demonstrations reflected the scale of Venezuela’s diaspora, which has grown dramatically during Maduro’s years in power, as millions fled what critics describe as a period of economic collapse marked by hyperinflation and widespread food shortages.

Since 2017, roughly 8 million people have fled Venezuela, making it one of the world’s largest displacement crises, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.

Venezuelans in Peru wave flags and celebrate after news that U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelans in Peru celebrate at Miguel de Cervantes Park near the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima on Jan. 3, 2026, after President Donald Trump said U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following strikes on Venezuela. (Connie France / AFP via Getty Images)

More than 6.9 million Venezuelans are currently hosted in Latin American and Caribbean countries, while hundreds of thousands more live in the United States and Europe, where diaspora communities have remained politically active and closely engaged with events back home.

People in Madrid wave Venezuelan flags and celebrate following news of President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

People celebrate in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 3, 2026, after President Donald Trump said the United States struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro. (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

JONATHAN TURLEY: WHY CAPTURE OF MADURO DIDN'T REQUIRE APPROVAL FROM CONGRESS

People in Miami hold Venezuelan and U.S. flags while reacting to news of President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

People hold Venezuelan and U.S. flags as they react in the streets of Miami, Fla., on Jan. 3, 2026, after President Donald Trump said the United States struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Maduro has been in power since 2013, when he succeeded longtime Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez following Chávez’s death, presiding over a period marked by economic decline, political unrest and mass migration.

Not all reactions to the U.S. action were celebratory.

People in Miami holding Venezuelan flags react to news of President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

People react in the streets of Miami, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2026, after President Donald Trump said the U.S. struck Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Protests both in favor of and against the strikes have been scheduled in Buenos Aires and other cities across the region, underscoring deep divisions over Venezuela’s future and Washington’s role in the crisis.

In Greece, members of the Greek Communist Party demonstrated against Maduro’s capture.

