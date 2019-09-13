Angry seal 'helps' Australian police bust drug smuggling ring

An international drug smuggling ring was busted in Australia -- with the help of an angry seal.

The seal prevented the getaway of two foreign nationals from a small island off the Geraldton coast, according to reports.

"They woke it up and it jumped up with its big chest out and bellowed at them," Damien Healy, Geraldton Volunteer Marine Rescue Service vice commander, told ABC radio, according to the BBC.

"The guys basically had the choice of going through the seal or getting arrested and they ended up choosing getting arrested."

The two foreigners were on a yacht that they ran aground on Sept. 2 before they attempted to flee in a dinghy, officials said. They were caught the next day after the seal interceded.

Cops seized one ton of illicit drugs after their arrests.

Two other foreign nationals and an Australian appeared in court in connection with the seizure on Thursday.

"We have disrupted a big international drug syndicate here,” Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.