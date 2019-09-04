UK airport drug bust turns out to be suitcase full of cake ingredients

What investigators thought might be a massive drug bust as Gatwick Airport turned out to be something legal — and yummy.

Employees of Purezza, a vegan pizzeria in the United Kingdom, were transporting ingredients in a suitcase on Aug. 28 when they were stopped by the British Transport Police.

MAN LEAVES BEHIND IDENTIFICATION WITH BACKPACK FULL OF DRUGS, POLICE SAY

Investigators found 25 bags of white powder, according to Sky News — sparking suspicion from authorities that the bag was filled with drugs in what could've been a "huge drug bust."

However, tests determined the bags were not full of drugs, but of vegan cake ingredients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit," police wrote on Twitter.

Purezza thanked the officers "for going easy on us guys! A slab of cake all round is in order when you're next in Brighton."