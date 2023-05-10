Expand / Collapse search
Oceans
Published

Scientist claims to have answer to mystery of notorious Bermuda Triangle

Also known as the Devil's Triangle, the area's storied disappeared ships and planes are explainable by mere 'probability'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
An Australian scientist says he has uncovered the mystery behind the notorious Bermuda Triangle, known for its urban legends and tales of puzzling ship and plane disappearances in the western North Atlantic.

Situated between Florida, Bermuda and Puerto Rico, this precarious stretch of sea is prone to quickly changing weather patterns, varying sea levels and complicated navigational realities that have given it an ominous alternative name; the Devil’s Triangle.

Bermuda Triangle map

A map of the Atlantic Ocean, showing the southeast United States, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with the Bermuda Triangle highlighted. (Getty Images)

BERMUDA TRIANGLE IS NO MYSTERY, OCEAN SCIENTIST EXPLAINS

However, Australian scientist Karl Kruszelnicki has argued there are no supernatural explanations for the tales that surround the forbidding region, but rather a matter of "probabilities," reported Popular Mechanics this week.

"The number [of ships and planes] that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis," he told The Independent in 2017.   

Palm trees on Bermuda seen from air

 A view of the ocean from the course during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on Oct. 29, 2022 in Southampton. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

BERMUDA TRIANGLE SHIPWRECK DISCOVERED ALMOST 100 YEARS AFTER IT VANISHED

He repeated his belief again in 2022, and it resurfaced earlier this month, noting that human error and poor weather conditions are likely behind all the disappearances that have contributed to the superstition associated with the Bermuda Triangle, including the loss of Flight 19 in 1945.

Flight 19 was a group of five Navy Avenger aircraft that all went missing without a trace while flying off the coast of Florida on Dec. 5, 1945.

However, Kruszelnicki’s assertions are nothing new. 

1943 black/white Navy squadron flying photo

American Navy Avenger planes, torpedo-bombers that have helped in the Pacific circa 1943. These are the same type of aircraft which disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle. (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) also maintains Kruszelnicki’s position and in a 2010 report wrote "There is no evidence that mysterious disappearances occur with any greater frequency in the Bermuda Triangle than in any other large, well-traveled area of the ocean."

"The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard contend that there are no supernatural explanations for disasters at sea," NOAA also noted. "Their experience suggests that the combined forces of nature and human fallibility outdo even the most incredulous science fiction."

Similarly, the insurance house Lloyd's of London has reportedly maintained this position since the 1970s. 

