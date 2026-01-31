Satellite images reveal activity at Iran nuclear sites bombed by US, Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh satellite images have captured roofs being built over damaged buildings at Iranian nuclear sites that were attacked by the U.S. and Israel last year.

The photos from Planet Labs PBC show new coverings over two structures at the Isfahan and Natanz facilities following the June 2025 strikes .

The roofs are likely part of Iran’s efforts "to assess whether key assets — such as limited stocks of highly enriched uranium — survived the strikes," Andrea Stricker, who studies Iran for the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Associated Press.

"They want to be able to get at any recovered assets they can get to without Israel or the United States seeing what survived," she added.

A FULL BREAKDOWN OF OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER, THE ‘LARGEST B-2 OPERATIONAL STRIKE IN US HISTORY’

Those coverings block satellites from seeing what’s happening on the ground — right now the only way for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the sites, as Iran has prevented access .

The Natanz site, which is about 135 miles south of Iran’s capital of Tehran, is a mix of above- and below-ground laboratories that did the majority of Iran’s uranium enrichment.

The facility outside the city of Isfahan was mainly known for producing the uranium gas that is fed into centrifuges to be spun and purified.

TRUMP SAYS IRAN ALREADY HAS US TERMS AS MILITARY STRIKE CLOCK TICKS

Last year, Israel targeted the sites first, followed by U.S. strikes using bunker-busting bombs and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces said in June 2025 that a strike on the Isfahan site "dismantled a facility for producing metallic uranium, infrastructure for reconverting enriched uranium, laboratories, and additional infrastructure."

The U.S. strikes "significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear program," the White House’s National Security Strategy published in November said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran has not allowed IAEA inspectors to visit the sites since the attacks.

The new satellite images come as President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that a "massive Armada" is heading toward the Middle East, ratcheting up pressure on the Iranian regime to reach a nuclear deal. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday that the U.S. military is "prepared to deliver whatever the president expects" regarding Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian military officials have vowed that any U.S. attack would be met with an immediate and decisive response.

The Trump administration has also escalated sanctions on Iranian officials in response to the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

Fox News Digital’s Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.