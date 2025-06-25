Expand / Collapse search
World

US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back 'many years,' Israeli assessment finds

Iran acknowledges 'badly damaged' nuclear installations

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Jacqui Heinrich , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published
close
IAEA director: Iran's nuclear program has been set back 'significantly' Video

IAEA director: Iran's nuclear program has been set back 'significantly'

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi describes the state of damages to Iran's nuclear program on 'The Story.'

An Israeli assessment determined that the U.S. strikes on Iran set the country’s nuclear program back "many years." 

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission said that the U.S. destroyed "critical infrastructure" at the Fordow nuclear facility and rendered it "inoperable."

"The devastating U.S. strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, have set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years," the Israel Atomic Energy Commission said in a statement. "The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Situation Room as the U.S. strikes Iran

President Donald Trump, right, holds a meeting alongside Vice President J.D. Vance in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2025. (The White House/Handout via Reuters)

SATELLITE IMAGE SHOWS FORDOW NUCLEAR FACILITY AFTER MASSIVE BOMB STRIKE

The Israeli assessment seemingly aligns with the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei’s statement on the status of the site. According to The Associated Press, Baghaei said that the country’s "nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure."

In the early hours of June 22 local time, Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities were hit. U.S. B-2 stealth bombers used 30,000-pound bunker busters on Fordow, which was Iran’s main underground enrichment site. 

Map of US strikes on Iran

A map shows the U.S. strikes on Iran. (Fox News)

US AIRSTRIKES LEAVE A MARK ON IRAN’S NUCLEAR SITES, MAXAR SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL

Israel hit the site again on Monday as the country carried out strikes on roads leading to the underground facility.

The latest strike on Fordow comes as the Israel Defense Forces said Israel also launched a series of strikes targeting the notorious Evin prison and several Iranian military command centers in an "ongoing effort to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities."

Before and after images at Fordow Nuclear facility

This satellite image comparison from Maxar Technologies shows a nuclear facility near Fordow, Iran, before and after U.S. airstrikes were carried out on June 22, 2025. The strike targeted suspected tunnel entrances associated with Iran’s underground enrichment infrastructure. (Maxar Technologies)

Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said on Tuesday that the country was assessing the damage and preparing to restore the facilities, according to Reuters. He added that Iran’s "plan is to prevent interruptions in the process of production and services." 

Both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond if Iran rebuilds its nuclear program.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.