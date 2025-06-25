US strikes set Iran's nuclear program back 'many years,' Israeli assessment finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Israeli assessment determined that the U.S. strikes on Iran set the country’s nuclear program back "many years."

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission said that the U.S. destroyed "critical infrastructure" at the Fordow nuclear facility and rendered it "inoperable."

"The devastating U.S. strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, have set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years," the Israel Atomic Energy Commission said in a statement. "The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

The Israeli assessment seemingly aligns with the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei’s statement on the status of the site. According to The Associated Press, Baghaei said that the country’s "nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure."

In the early hours of June 22 local time, Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities were hit. U.S. B-2 stealth bombers used 30,000-pound bunker busters on Fordow, which was Iran’s main underground enrichment site.

Israel hit the site again on Monday as the country carried out strikes on roads leading to the underground facility.

The latest strike on Fordow comes as the Israel Defense Forces said Israel also launched a series of strikes targeting the notorious Evin prison and several Iranian military command centers in an "ongoing effort to degrade the Iranian regime’s military capabilities."

Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said on Tuesday that the country was assessing the damage and preparing to restore the facilities, according to Reuters. He added that Iran’s "plan is to prevent interruptions in the process of production and services."

Both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond if Iran rebuilds its nuclear program.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.