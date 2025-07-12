Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'exploiting' alliances as he meets with Kim Jong Un in North Korea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed Russia and North Korea’s "invincible fighting brotherhood" and warned the U.S., Japan and South Korea against forming an antagonistic alliance during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Wonsan, North Korea, Saturday, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

"We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia," Lavrov said, according to Russia’s state Tass news agency.

Russia and North Korea have bolstered their ties over the last few years, with North Korea providing troops and munitions to Russia in support of the war in Ukraine and Russia providing military and economic assistance to the closed-off dictatorship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also visited North Korea last year.

The U.S., South Korea and Japan have been expanding or restoring their trilateral military exercises in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. On Friday, the three countries held a joint air drill involving U.S. nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula, and their top military officers met in Seoul and urged North Korea to cease all unlawful activities that threaten regional security.

North Korea may deploy more troops this summer, according to South Korean intelligence.

Lavrov called the meeting a continuation of the countries’ "strategic dialogue" and said he hoped for more direct meetings in the future.

"We exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Ukrainian crisis. ... Our Korean friends confirmed their firm support for all the objectives of the special military operation, as well as for the actions of the Russian leadership and armed forces," TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said more Russian delegations would visit North Korea later in the year, TASS reported.

Lavrov is next scheduled to travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting early next week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.