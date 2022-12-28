Expand / Collapse search
Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report

Russia's foreign minister speaks to state media about war in Ukraine, US relations

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Kurt Volker: Putin wants the West to force Ukraine to give Russia territory Video

Kurt Volker: Putin wants the West to force Ukraine to give Russia territory

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO provides insight on the Russia-Ukraine war on 'The Story.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is warning the U.S. against carrying out a "decapitation blow" targeting President Vladimir Putin, calling it a "threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian state." 

Lavrov made the comments Tuesday in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS, reportedly in reference to an unverified report in September citing an anonymous Pentagon official saying the U.S. was considering such action if Russia ever launched a nuclear strike. 

"Washington went the furthest. … Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon actually threatened to inflict a ‘decapitation blow’ on the Kremlin, but, in fact, it is a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian state," Lavrov said. 

UKRAINE MILITARY STRIKES AIRBASE ON RUSSIAN SOIL OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND, KILLING THREE: REPORT 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech as he meets with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Russia in Moscow on Sept. 19, 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech as he meets with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Russia in Moscow on Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

"If such ideas are actually hatched by someone, this someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans," he added. 

PUTIN GIVES RINGS TO HEADS OF FORMER SOVIET UNION STATES AT SUMMIT 

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's transport industry via video link in Sochi, Russia, on May 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's transport industry via video link in Sochi, Russia, on May 24, 2022. (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Lavrov, speaking about the war in Ukraine, also told TASS, "It is no longer a secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is 'victory over Russia on the battlefield' as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country."

A view of a Russian tank captured by Ukrainian forces being carried in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022.

A view of a Russian tank captured by Ukrainian forces being carried in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"For the sake of achieving this goal, our opponents are ready for a lot. The main beneficiary of the 'hot conflict' is the United States, which seeks to extract the maximum benefit from it, both in economic and military-strategic terms," he added. 

"At the same time, Washington is also solving an important geopolitical task — to break the traditional ties between Russia and Europe and to further subjugate the European satellites."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.