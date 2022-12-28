Expand / Collapse search
Vladimir Putin
Published

Putin gives rings to heads of former Soviet Union states at summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells Russian media that informal summit focused on areas in need of increased cooperation, such as defense and economics

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave matching rings to the heads of various republics formerly a part of the Soviet Union.

Putin made the symbolic gift to the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States at a summit in St. Petersburg. Leaders at the summit received gold rings engraved with a New Year's message. 

PUTIN CLAIMS RUSSIA IS READY TO NEGOTIATE; UKRAINE ACCUSES KREMLIN OF TRYING TO AVOID RESPONSIBILITY

Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Russia President Vladimir Putin. (Alexander Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reportedly put on his ring immediately.

Putin told the Russian media later that the summit focused on improving cooperation between the countries on issues such as defense and economic interests.

PUTIN'S CHIEF ADVISOR PREDICTS US CIVIL WAR RESULTING IN ELON MUSK PRESIDENCY

Putin claimed in an interview with state television on Sunday that Moscow wants to negotiate, even as Ukrainian cities were hit with a barrage of missiles over the Christmas weekend. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, on Dec. 21, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, on Dec. 21, 2022. (VADIM SAVITSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin said. 

The claim was rebuffed by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that "Putin needs to come back to reality."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com