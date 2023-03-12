Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russians warned of nuclear attack after hackers break in to country's TV service

Hackers told Russians to take shelter immediately, 'take potassium iodide pills'

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Russian missile attack a ‘mistaken effort,’ only making Ukraine ‘more determined’: Herbst Video

Russian missile attack a ‘mistaken effort,’ only making Ukraine ‘more determined’: Herbst

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst discusses massive missile attacks launched by Russia as the battle for Bakhmut rages on.

Hacked Russian TV and radio stations broadcast startling messages of a nuclear attack and urged residents to put on gas masks and run for cover.

On Thursday, residents in eastern Russia were told to "take potassium iodide pills" and take shelter immediately during the hacked broadcast, according to a report from Metro.

"There was a strike. Urgently go to a shelter," viewers of TV were told as a map of Russia displayed the country turning red from west to east. "Seal the premises. Use gas masks of all types. In the absence of gas masks, use cotton-gauze bandages."

BELARUSIAN COMMANDER IN UKRAINE SAYS 'MATTER OF TIME' BEFORE HE HAS TO FIGHT HIS OWN COUNTRY IN RUSSIA'S WAR

The full moon lights up the sky over the Moscow Kremlin waterfront.

The full moon lights up the sky over the Moscow Kremlin waterfront. (Marina Lystseva / TASS via Getty Images)

Screens also displayed a black and yellow radiation warning with a message urging people "immediately to shelter."

The messages were seen on TV and heard on radio stations in the Moscow and Sverdlovsk regions. The messages also interrupted programming in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city.

The hack was widespread enough that it forced the Russian emergency ministry to respond, releasing a statement assuring residents that a "false air raid alert was broadcast in Moscow after servers of radio stations and TV channels were hacked."

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine.

WHY PUTIN IS WILLING TO RISK A CATASTROPHIC WAR TO DOMINATE UKRAINE

Hackers have frequently targeted Russians with messages of fake attacks since the country launched its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, including a siren on Feb. 22 broadcasting an "air raid alert" and another broadcasting a "missile threat" less than a week later.

The day before the latest hack, streaming services in Russia were hacked and taken offline during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address on the state of the nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Kremlin via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A group named IT Army of Ukraine, which formed shortly after the invasion, claimed credit for the attack on the streaming services, but it has not claimed credit for the more recent dire warning on Russian TV and radio.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee