Europe
Russian traffic accident leaves at least 8 dead

According to the Interior Ministry, 16 individuals sustained injuries in the incident

Associated Press
At least eight people died Wednesday in the crash of a passenger bus, a truck and an automobile in Russia's Dagestan region, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said 16 people were injured along with the eight killed; the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed emergency services worker as saying nine died and 20 were injured.

Europe Fox News graphic

A traffic accident in Russia's Dagestan region killed at least eight people on Wednesday.  (Fox News)

There were no immediate details of how the crash occurred or how many of the casualties were aboard the bus, which was traveling from Moscow to the city of Khasavyurt about 925 miles to the south.

Dagestan is Russia's southernmost region, on the shore of the Caspian Sea and bordering Georgia and Azerbaijan.