Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

China’s top diplomat traveling to Moscow as US-China tensions broil

The US fears China may soon arm Russia with weapons as it continues its war on Ukraine

Peter Kasperowicz
By Peter Kasperowicz | Fox News
close
Blinken warns China could give Russia ‘lethal’ support Video

Blinken warns China could give Russia ‘lethal’ support

Chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning to China not to arm Russia or face consequences.

China’s top diplomat is set to meet with high-level Russian officials and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, just days after the Biden administration said it worries China may be preparing to send weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Wang Yi is the director of China’s Office of Foreign Affairs, and he just met with Ukraine’s foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. A spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told Russia’s Tass news agency that a meeting this week with Putin could be in the cards.

"We do not rule out a meeting between Mr. Wang Yi and the [Russian] president, he will indeed be in Moscow," Peskov said.

CHINA FURIOUS AFTER US WARNS AGAINST ARMING RUSSIA: ‘THE US IS IN NO POSITION TO TELL CHINA WHAT TO DO'

(China's top diplomat will meet Tuesday with high-level Russian officials, and possible Russian President Vladimir Putin.)

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has information that China may be preparing to offer Russia weapons, a move that would put China squarely opposed to the U.S. policy of helping Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s attack.

That statement infuriated China, which said only the U.S. has been "pouring weapons into the battlefield." China didn’t explicitly deny the possibility of sending weapons to Russia but did stress that China is looking for a peaceful settlement.

BLINKEN BATS DOWN IDEA US IN ‘COLD WAR’ WITH CHINA, SAYS RELATIONS CAN'T BE REDUCED TO ‘BUMPER STICKER’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is worried China may soon send weapons to Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is worried China may soon send weapons to Russia. (AP Photo/Raul Mee)

"China will continue to stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue, and play a constructive part in easing the situation," said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesman declined to say what Wang would discuss with Russia this week, but said China’s goal is to avoid a nuclear war, and said China would soon release a paper outlining a plan to de-escalate the conflict.

BLINKEN ISSUES WARNING TO CHINA ABOUT SPY CRAFT IN ‘CONFRONTATIONAL’ MEETING WITH COUNTERPART 

US President Joe Biden (L) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.

US President Joe Biden (L) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The one-year mark of the Ukraine crisis is just days away," the spokesman said. "China will release a position document on seeking political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The document will reaffirm President Xi Jinping’s important propositions, including respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, taking seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis," he added.

Pete Kasperowicz is a politics editor at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics