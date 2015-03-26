Russian Spy Anna Chapman Gets TV Hosting Gig

Russian spy Anna Chapman still shuns questions about her years undercover in the United States, but starting next week she'll uncover other mysteries on Russian television.

A spokeswoman for REN-TV, a private nationwide channel, said Wednesday that Chapman will host a new TV show that allows her "to use all her talents to solve the world's most complicated mysteries."

Marina Volodina did not give other details of the show.

The 28-year-old Chapman was one of 10 Russian agents exposed in the U.S. and deported this summer in the biggest spy swap since the Cold War. Although she has been in the public eye and posed for risque magazine covers, she has not commented on her past as a spy.