Deadly shooting at historic tourist site leaves one dead, several injured as motive unclear

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A Canadian woman was shot and killed Monday, and several others were injured, before a gunman took his own life at Mexico’s popular Teotihuacan pyramids.

Mexican officials said that four people were wounded by gunfire and two others sustained injuries from falls. Among the injured were tourists from Colombia, Russia, and Canada, according to local government reports via The Associated Press.

A firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were found at the scene, Mexico’s Security Cabinet confirmed on social media.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be thoroughly investigated and that she was in contact with the Canadian Embassy.

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"What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us," she wrote. "I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families."

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Sheinbaum said she has instructed the Security Cabinet to investigate the events and provide all necessary support to the victims.

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"Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and the Secretariat of Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities," she said. "I am closely following the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates through the Security Cabinet."

The pre-Hispanic city, located just outside Mexico City, was once one of the most significant cultural centers in Mesoamerica.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Canada's foreign ministry for comment.