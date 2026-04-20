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Travel Safety

Deadly shooting at historic tourist site leaves one dead, several injured as motive unclear

Gunman took his own life at Mexico’s popular Teotihuacan pyramids, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A Canadian woman was shot and killed Monday, and several others were injured, before a gunman took his own life at Mexico’s popular Teotihuacan pyramids. 

Mexican officials said that four people were wounded by gunfire and two others sustained injuries from falls. Among the injured were tourists from Colombia, Russia, and Canada, according to local government reports via The Associated Press.

A firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were found at the scene, Mexico’s Security Cabinet confirmed on social media.

The Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun with smaller structures along the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan

The Pyramid of the Moon and the Pyramid of the Sun are seen along with smaller structures lining the Avenue of the Dead in Teotihuacan, Mexico, on March 19, 2020. A gunman killed a Canadian tourist and injured several other before taking his own life at the popular site, authorities said Monday. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be thoroughly investigated and that she was in contact with the Canadian Embassy.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaking at a lectern inside the National Palace in Mexico City

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 5, 2026. (Raquel Cunha/Reuters)

"What happened today in Teotihuacan deeply pains us," she wrote. "I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families."

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Sheinbaum said she has instructed the Security Cabinet to investigate the events and provide all necessary support to the victims.

People visiting the Pyramid of the Sun at Teotihuacan near Mexico City.

People visit the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan near Mexico City, Mexico, on March 21, 2024, following the spring equinox. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

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"Personnel from the Secretariat of the Interior and the Secretariat of Culture are already heading to the site to provide assistance and accompaniment, along with local authorities," she said. "I am closely following the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates through the Security Cabinet."

The pre-Hispanic city, located just outside Mexico City, was once one of the most significant cultural centers in Mesoamerica.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Canada's foreign ministry for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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