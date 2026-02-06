Expand / Collapse search
World

Russian military intelligence official shot in Moscow: report

President Donald Trump's administration has been aiming to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Russian general Vladimir Alekseyev was shot and wounded in Moscow Video

Russian general Vladimir Alekseyev was shot and wounded in Moscow

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot at an apartment building in Russia's capital city and hospitalized, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko noted in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

A Russian military intelligence figure was shot in the nation's capital city on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot multiple times by an unidentified attacker at an apartment building and was hospitalized, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko noted in a statement, according to the AP.

President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who added that law enforcement agencies need to step up protection of senior military officers during the conflict in Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev of Russia

In this image made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Jun. 23, 2023, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev speaks to servicemen at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

President Donald Trump's administration has been striving to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The warring nations agreed to a prisoner swap this week, according to readouts posted on X by U.S. special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff and Ukraine's national security and defense council minister Rustem Umerov.

Media figures gather in front of building in Moscow

Media representatives gather in front of a high-rise residential building, the scene of an assassination attempt on Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2026. (Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images)

"Over February 4 and 5, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation met for the second trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions were constructive and focused on how to create the conditions for a durable peace," the readouts state.

Police walk past building in Moscow

Police officers walk past a high-rise residential building, the scene of an assassination attempt on Russian Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow on Feb. 6, 2026.  (Hector RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images)

"The delegations reached agreement whereby the Russian Federation and Ukraine will each release 157 Prisoners of War. This is the first exchange in the last five months," the readouts note.   

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

