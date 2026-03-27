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Crime

Russian man who assaulted woman during Barron Trump FaceTime call sentenced to 4 years

Matvei Rumiantsev, 23, was sentenced to four years after Barron Trump called London police from the US when he witnessed the assault

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A Russian man convicted of assaulting a woman in London in an attack witnessed by Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son, on a video call was sentenced to four years in prison by a London court on Friday. 

Matvei Rumiantsev, 23, an MMA fighter, was convicted by a jury on Jan. 28 of assault with bodily harm but was acquitted of rape and choking charges. He was also convicted of perverting the course of justice stemming from a letter he sent the woman a letter from jail asking her to retract her allegations.

After the assault, Rumiantsev admitted he was jealous of his girlfriend's friendship with the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

BARRON TRUMP REPORTEDLY SAVED WOMAN'S LIFE AFTER WITNESSING VIOLENT ASSAULT ON FACETIME CALL

barron trump in suit looking onward

Barron Trump attends inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images)

"Your lack of insight and empathy was apparent at trial," Justice Joel Bennathan said. "You continue to try to blame the complainant for everything that has happened."

Trump told investigators he had placed a late-night FaceTime call to the woman, whom he had met on social media, and had been startled when the call had been briefly answered by a shirtless man on Jan. 18, 2025.

"That view lasted maybe one second and I was racing with adrenaline," Barron Trump said. "The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian."

BARRON TRUMP SPOTTED ON NYU CAMPUS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INAUGURATION

Barron Trump

Barron Trump looks on ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2025. (KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Barron Trump called the police in London.

"It’s really an emergency … I’m calling from the U.S., uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up," he told an operator. 

Police responded to the address and arrested Rumiantsev, a London-based receptionist.

At his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Rumiantsev was acquitted of rape and choking related to the attack, as well as a separate rape and assault allegation from November 2024.

His attorney, Sasha Wass, said that Trump wasn't aware the woman had a boyfriend and questioned how much he could have seen in just a few seconds of video. 

Barron Trump watches inauguration

Barron Trump watches as his father, President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

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Trump never testified in the case. However, the judge praised him for his quick-thinking actions. 

"Mr, Trump properly and responsibly, despite being in the United States, made sure the emergency services here were called, and he told them what he had seen," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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