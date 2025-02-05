Barron Trump spotted on NYU campus for first time since inauguration

President Donald Trump’s youngest child was spotted on Tuesday hitting the books after spending time in Washington, D.C., for his father's inauguration as 47th president of the United States.

Barron Trump, 18, was sporting a cream sweater with a white polo underneath and black slacks — with members of the Secret Service close by.

Trump is a first-year student at New York University (NYU) in the Stern School of Business.

NYU had an enrollment of 61,890 students with 29,760 undergraduate students as of fall 2023, per the university’s website.

During the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena, Barron Trump was acknowledged by his father for his role in the 2024 presidential election results — as he reportedly guided the president on how to target the youth vote.

"He knew the youth vote. You know, we won the youth vote by 36 points… He said, ‘Dad, you got to go out, do Joe Rogan, do all these guys,’" President Trump recalled during the inaugural parade.

The 2024 presidential race was the first election in which Barron Trump was eligible to vote.

First lady Melania Trump shared a photo of her son on Election Day while he was casting his ballot.

"Voted for the first time - for his dad!" the first lady wrote on X.

She shared a photo of her son at the voting booth.

The post on her official account added the hashtags: "#18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud."