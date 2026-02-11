Russian attack on Kharkiv wipes out young family, leaving pregnant mother as sole survivor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian drone strike Tuesday night in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region wiped out a young family, killing a father and his three small children, leaving a pregnant mother as the sole survivor.

Oleg Synegubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that the attack on the town of Bohodukhiv claimed the lives of 34-year-old Grigory and his three children — 2-year-old twin boys, Ivan and Vladyslav, and their 1-year-old sister Myroslava.

The family had just evacuated from Zolochiv, a front-line town about 25 miles from the Russian border, in an effort to escape persistent shelling.

They were spending their first night in their new home when the strike occurred, Synegubov said.

Olga, the children’s 35-year-old mother who is 35 weeks pregnant, survived with injuries and minor burns and was later discharged from the hospital after receiving medical care.

"The Russian army once again targeted an ordinary residential building in the middle of the night," said Synegubov. "Another terrorist act of the state fighting against the civilian population – against small children, pregnant women, elderly people."

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said preliminary data indicates that a "Geran-2" drone was used in the attack.

The Geran-2 is the Russian designation for an Iranian-designed Shahed-136, a one-way attack drone that detonates on impact and has been widely used by Moscow to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday in a post on X that Russian forces carried out additional strikes across border and frontline regions, including launching 470 attack drones at Kherson in a single day.

"Gas supply restoration is ongoing in the Donetsk region – also following a Russian strike. There were strikes on infrastructure in the Dnipro region, in the Synelnykove district," he wrote. "Some consumers are currently without electricity in Zaporizhzhia after ‘shahed’ strikes – restoration work is underway."

Zelenskyy said he directed military and community leaders to develop additional measures to strengthen protection for critical infrastructure.