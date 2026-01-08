Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Russian winter strike leaves nearly 800K homes without power and heat in Ukraine’s Dnipro region

Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions hit as overnight temperatures drop below 20 degrees in Kyiv

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Officials could be 'on the cusp' of peace in Ukraine, US ambassador to NATO says Video

Officials could be 'on the cusp' of peace in Ukraine, US ambassador to NATO says

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss upcoming Ukraine peace talks in Paris, why he believes officials could be 'on the cusp' of a breakthrough and anti-government protests in Iran.

Nearly 800,000 homes in Ukraine were left without electricity and heating Thursday morning after a Russian overnight attack on energy infrastructure, the country’s acting energy minister said, as power crews raced to restore service.

Artem Nekrasov said in comments published on the Ukrainian Energy Ministry’s official Telegram channel that the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions were almost completely without power following the Russian strike.

"Repair work is ongoing to return light and heat to consumers as soon as possible," Nekrasov said.

RUSSIAN DRONE STRIKES TANKER IN UKRAINE’S ODESA AFTER ZELENSKYY CLOSES US GAS DEAL

Civilians gather outside a heavily damaged apartment building after an overnight strike.

Local residents stand on the porch of a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Dnipro on Jan. 7, 2026. (Mykola Synelnykov/AFP via Getty Images)

Power has since been restored in the Zaporizhzhia region, while hundreds of thousands of homes in Dnipro remain without electricity and heat.

Ukrainian officials urged residents to limit the use of high-consumption electrical appliances to prevent renewed outages as repairs continue.

Nekrasov said adverse weather conditions also left parts of several other regions without power, including Chernihiv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia.

UK, FRANCE STRIKE NEW UKRAINE SECURITY PACT AS US TAKES LEAD IN CEASEFIRE ENFORCEMENT

People navigate a dark residential street while walking a dog during an extended outage.

Residents walk past apartment buildings without electricity during a four-day blackout in Vyshgorod, near Kyiv, on Dec. 30, 2025, following Russian missile and drone strikes. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

The power outages are unfolding amid freezing temperatures in Kyiv, where forecasts show overnight lows under 20 degrees.

"There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the energy sector and infrastructure that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday on X.

"This is Russia’s war specifically against our people, against life in Ukraine – an attempt to break Ukraine."

The Ukrainian leader sits with American diplomatic representatives during a formal meeting in Paris.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses with U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner before talks at the U.S. ambassador’s residence on Jan. 6, 2026, in Paris, France. (Thomas Padilla/AP)

The strikes come just days after Zelenskyy met in Paris with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss continued diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s nearly four-year war.

Zelenskyy said the talks focused on security guarantees, monitoring a potential ceasefire, and rebuilding Ukraine as part of a broader framework for peace.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

