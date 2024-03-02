Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian apartment building attacked by alleged drones from Ukrainian forces: state media

State media outlets attributed the drone attack to Ukrainian forces

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A drone crashed into an apartment building in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The local state news agency said that Ukrainian forces had damaged the apartment building.

Two buildings were damaged in St. Petersburg's Krasnogvardeisky district following the alleged attack.

Photos from the dilapidated-looking apartment complex showed large craters on the building's exterior.

Damages apartment in Russia

A view of a damaged apartment block after an alleged drone attack reported by local media at Krasnogvardeysky district in St. Petersburg, Russia on March 02, 2024. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The local media said that six apartment residents were injured by the explosion, and they were transported to the hospital. 

Damages apartment in Russia

A view of a damaged apartment block after an alleged drone attack reported by local media at Krasnogvardeysky district in St. Petersburg, Russia on March 02, 2024.  (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said that residents were forced to evacuate.

Local residents told Reuters that they heard a "pop" and a "blaze."

"I first heard a whistle, because I had just opened the window, then a pop, a blaze and a full apartment of smoke, the window flew out," local resident Elena told Reuters. 

She said this happened after 7:00 a.m. local time.

Building damage

A view of a damaged apartment block after an alleged drone attack reported by local media at Krasnogvardeysky district in St. Petersburg, Russia on March 02, 2024.  (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The state newspaper's report came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that eight people were killed in a Russian drone attack in Odesa, Russia.

Zelenskyy identified the youngest victims of the attack as four-month-old Tymofiy and Mark, aged two.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said the Shahed Russian drone was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, but the falling debris hit the apartment building on Saturday.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

