Russia-Ukraine war: Satellite imagery shows portion of Russian military convoy has dispersed and redeployed

Satellite imagery of a large Russian military convoy taken over the past 24 hours near Kyiv shows that it has "largely dispersed and redeployed."

The imagery released by Maxar Technologies show that "the large Russian military convoy that was last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov Airport has largely dispersed and redeployed," according to the company, citing their imagery from Thursday morning local time.

"The large Russian military convoy that was last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov Airport has largely dispersed and redeployed. Armored units are seen maneuvering in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport, elements of the convoy further north have repositioned and are deployed in forests/along tree lines near Lubyanka with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby. Damage to commercial and residential property is seen in and around Kyiv and also in Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv," a company spokesperson said.