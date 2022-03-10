Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Ukraine-Russia war: Photos show horrifying wartime realities as leaders meet over Kremlin threat

1,506 civilian casualties reported in Ukraine, UN says

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Russian forces strike Ukrainian civilian structures Video

Russian forces strike Ukrainian civilian structures

Fox News host Bret Baier shows where Russian forces are striking Ukraine and where opposition forces are gathering to resist on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

More than two weeks have passed since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces pushed ahead in their efforts to advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Thursday that 1,506 civilian casualties were reported in Ukraine since Feb. 24. The office recorded 549 people killed in Ukraine and 957 hurt

Meanwhile, 2,316,002 people have fled the nation for neighboring countries since Feb. 24, which the majority – an estimated 1,412,503, escaping to Poland, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees reported Thursday. 

Ukrainian maternity and children's hospital bombed, 17 injured: Report Video

Vice President Harris was in Poland on Thursday. There, she met with Polish President Andrzej Duda amid reports of conflict between Warsaw and Washington over whether Poland should send fighter jets to a NATO and U.S. base in Germany and ultimately to Ukraine. In return, Poland would be given American F-16 aircraft. 

The Pentagon rejected the proposal late Wednesday, out of concern that it could escalate tensions. 

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 1 of 32

    A destroyed Russian tank is seen after battles on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 2 of 32

    A destroyed Russian tank is seen after battles on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 3 of 32

    Destroyed Russian tanks are seen on a main road after battles near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 4 of 32

    A destroyed tank is seen after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 5 of 32

    Cars drive past a destroyed Russian tank as a convoy of vehicles evacuating civilians leaves Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 6 of 32

    A local retiree Nataliya Mykolaivna, 64, gestures as she talks to AFP journalist next to a minibus, bringing supplies and gifts to frontline soldiers volunteers and hard-pressed residents, destroyed by Russian shelling at a short distance from the frontline in Horenka, northern Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 7 of 32

    Residents walk past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 8 of 32

     Residents walk past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russia ukraine war
    Image 9 of 32

    Residents and militaries help civilians to flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 10 of 32

    Civilians evacuate the town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 11 of 32

    Residents and militaries help civilians to flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 12 of 32

    Residents and militaries help civilians to flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 13 of 32

    Residents and militaries help an old woman to flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 14 of 32

    An elderly Ukrainian woman is seen lying dead after a Russian motor strike during Russian ongoing attacks in the town of Hoholiv, Kyiv, Ukraine on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 15 of 32

    An elderly Ukrainian woman is seen lying dead after a Russian motor strike during Russian ongoing attacks in the town of Hoholiv, Kyiv, Ukraine on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 16 of 32

    An elderly resident stands in a basement for shelter in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 17 of 32

    A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 18 of 32

    A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 19 of 32

    A Ukranian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 20 of 32

    Residents wait to be evacuated from the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 21 of 32

    Orphans from Ukraine swinging on a playground.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 22 of 32

    Residents wait to be evacuated from the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 23 of 32

    A police officer patrols in front of the Chateau de Versailles, where a European Union summit will take place, Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Versailles, west of Paris.  (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 24 of 32

    Women and children board a train heading to Krakow after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 25 of 32

    Women and children arrive at a makeshift camp to board a train heading to Krakow, after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 26 of 32

    A family fleeing from Ukraine, wait for the train at the border crossing station in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 27 of 32

    A man gets out a tent at a makeshift camp as he waits to board a train heading to Krakow, after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 28 of 32

    A resident sits in a basement for shelter in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 29 of 32

    Women and children who have fled war-town Ukraine warm themselves by a bonfire as they wait to board a train to transport them to Przemysl main train station after crossing the Polish Ukrainian border crossing on March 10, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 30 of 32

    Polish President Andrzej Duda, left, greets US Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives for meetings at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 31 of 32

    Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, shakes hands with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 32 of 32

    Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris hold  press conference at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 