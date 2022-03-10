Ukraine-Russia war: Photos show horrifying wartime realities as leaders meet over Kremlin threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two weeks have passed since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces pushed ahead in their efforts to advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Thursday that 1,506 civilian casualties were reported in Ukraine since Feb. 24. The office recorded 549 people killed in Ukraine and 957 hurt.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, 2,316,002 people have fled the nation for neighboring countries since Feb. 24, which the majority – an estimated 1,412,503, escaping to Poland, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees reported Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Harris was in Poland on Thursday. There, she met with Polish President Andrzej Duda amid reports of conflict between Warsaw and Washington over whether Poland should send fighter jets to a NATO and U.S. base in Germany and ultimately to Ukraine. In return, Poland would be given American F-16 aircraft.

The Pentagon rejected the proposal late Wednesday, out of concern that it could escalate tensions.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES