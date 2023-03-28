Expand / Collapse search
Russia fires nuclear-capable, anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan during simulated attack

Russia's Defense Ministry said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf, a waterway along Russia’s eastern border

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Russia fired several anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, according to its defense ministry.

Moscow said Tuesday its military was conducting a simulated missile attack, involving two of its boats firing on a mock enemy warship about 60 miles away.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit, whose official NATO-designated name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that can carry conventional payloads or nuclear warheads.

The ministry said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf, a waterway along Russia’s eastern border in the Sea of Japan. The Kremlin did not give more precise coordinates.

In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a Russian navy boat launches an anti-ship missile test in the Peter The Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan. 

The gulf acts as the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is approximately 430 miles from Japan's northern Hokkaido Island.

Japanese Foreign Ministry Tasuku Matsuki said Japan does not plan to lodge a protest over the missile exercise as the location where it was carried out — Peter the Great Bay — is considered Russian coast, although the water is between the two countries.

"On the whole, Japan is concerned about Russia’s increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest," Matsuki said.

Russian forces have conducted similar missile drills in that area in the past and issued maritime advisories ahead of time.

The Japanese foreign minister did not comment on Russia’s intention of the exercise.

The Indo-Pacific region remains tense as Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan for several hours last week, North Korea has conducted its own ballistic missile tests in the sea and the U.S. and China have mobilized several ships in the surrounding areas. Also, the U.S. and South Korea participated in their springtime joint military drills, which included the flighting of a B-52 bomber over the Korean Peninsula.

In September, Japan protested military exercises Russian held on the Kuril Islands — some of which are claimed by Japan. Tokyo has similarly expressed concern about Russian and Chinese warships conducting shooting drills in the Sea of Japan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.