Report: Puerto Rico has worst drinking water violation rate

An environmental group says Puerto Rico has the worst rate of drinking water violations of any U.S. jurisdiction, with dangerous contaminants ranging from lead to disinfectants to coliform bacteria.

The Natural Resources Defense Council says in a report released Wednesday that nearly the entire island was supplied in 2015 with water from systems that violated the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act. The group used the most recent statistics available.

It says most of the violations were for failure to test the water's safety or report issues to the public or health authorities as required.

A spokesman for the Puerto Rico's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority says the agency has no immediate comment.